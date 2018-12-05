Security Briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

Sneaky student

Many forget education comes with a price. On Nov. 28 at 4 p.m., Public Safety was informed that a former female student no longer registered at Rider was attending classes without paying her tuition. The student was identified and will receive a letter informing her that she is no longer allowed on campus.

Refrigerator bandit

An interesting way to acquire a refrigerator. On Nov. 30 at 6:35 p.m., a male student informed Public Safety that his refrigerator was stolen from his room in Poyda Hall. After arriving at the residence hall, officers identified a male resident involved in the incident and referred him to the Office of Community Standards.

A toothy situation

Intramural basketball gone wrong. On Dec. 2 at 10:55 p.m., Public Safety was called to the Student Recreation Center for the report of a sports-related injury. After arriving, officers spoke to a male student who said he was hit in the face during an intramural basketball game, causing his tooth to become loose. Officers gave him an ice pack and he refused further medical treatment.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley