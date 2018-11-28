Security Briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

Foul library play

Don’t cry over shattered glass. On Nov. 19 at 5:22 a.m., Public Safety was called to Moore Library for the report of a shattered glass door. After arriving, officers were brought to the front door of the building where they observed the door in the middle of the entrance was shattered. Public Safety checked the surveillance camera and saw a group of people exiting the library around 1:31 a.m. A member of the group hit the glass as they walked through the door. Public Safety does not know who the person was and they currently have no leads.

Parking mishap

A simple gate was no match for this student. On Nov. 19 at 11:25 a.m., a Public Safety officer saw a vehicle drive underneath the gate in front of the Fine Arts parking lot. The officer approached the male student driving the vehicle and informed him that he must move his vehicle to an authorized lot. The student refused, and he was referred to the Office of Community Standards for violating the Student Code of Social Conduct.

Parked car problems

Not even parked cars are safe. On Nov. 20 at 3:14 a.m., a university vehicle struck a parked car near Gee Hall, causing damage to both vehicles. The parked car was not occupied at the time of the accident, and the owner of the vehicle was notified of the incident.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley