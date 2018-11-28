Annual celebration of lights brings joy to Rider students

By Theresa Evans

The Rider community gathered for the annual Celebration of Lights on Nov. 14 as Moore Library lit up campus.

Cookies and hot chocolate were served while campus clubs and organizations displayed their talents for the audience.

The Rider Dance Ensemble performed the piece “In This Shirt” from their fall show “Come Alive” choreographed by senior accounting major Sydney Van Leuven and Front Row Step Team presented an energetic routine.

The Unashamed Gospel Choir and The Rolling Tones, one of Rider’s acapella groups, sang Christmas carols.

“It was a lovely event that showed the diversity of Rider and the blending of cultures during the holiday season,” said sophomore TV, radio and film major and member of The Rolling Tones Jennifer Bongarzone.

The Rider University Courtside Band played at the celebration as well.

Cranberry Crown winners, senior accounting major Rahquan King-Stubbs and senior accounting major Stephanie Turner, were also announced.

“Being able to run for and win Cranberry King was an absolutely amazing experience,” said King-Stubbs. “The amount of talented candidates on the court speaks great volumes about the quality of students we have at Rider who bleed cranberry. Being on the court, but ultimately coming out on top with Stephanie, meant the world to both of us and I would like to thank the other candidates once again for a great race, all the voters for participating in the Rider tradition and the Student Government Association for putting together such an amazing competition.”

Santa Claus joined the celebration and took photos with students and the Cranberry Court nominees.

“Winning Cranberry Court feels like the icing on the cake of my Rider experience,” said Turner. “I truly didn’t realize how many people had touched my life and how many lives I touched until the outpouring of support came shining through during voting. I absolutely love Rider and I am beyond honored to represent the University in this way.”