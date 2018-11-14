Rider Dance Ensemble ‘comes alive’ in fall showcase

By Nicole Calacal

In a student-run spectacular, the vibrancy of the Rider Dance Ensemble (RDE) transcended into the choreography, lighting design and audio production of the fall showcase, “Come Alive” presented in the Yvonne Theater on Nov. 9 to 11.

The Rider community was welcome to attend this free event with the given option of donating to Team Chappy, an organization that aids in the fight against cancer.

In highlighting the individuality of each performer, a slideshow displayed images of the dancers, as people filed into their seats before the show started.

As the lights dimmed until the theater was shrouded in darkness, the opening number “Disco Inferno” blared through the speakers and captivated the attention of the audience.

The dancers performed various hit songs from the past and present, including “Dancing Queen” by ABBA and “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande.

The show contained 25 dance performances — each one created by a different student choreographer. Each dancer was given the opportunity to demonstrate their talents and have a turn in the spotlight.

Many of them come from different backgrounds, and bring new skills and experiences to RDE.

Junior dance major Alexa Boone noted the challenges that can come with working on a team where everyone has a distinct set of abilities and is at different levels of experience.

“A lot of these dancers have competed in competitions their whole lives, and I have never competed, ever, so a lot of their choreography is a bit more challenging than what I’ve been doing, so it’s been a good learning experience,” Boone said.

Dancing was a major part of Boone’s life, and she has been involved with the ensemble since her freshman year. She learned to adapt to the routines, saying that she is “getting more used to it” and has been improving along the way.

Each act was different from the last, ranging in a variety of dance styles, such as ballet, tap and contemporary, which made for distinct and memorable performances.

Tessa Douglas, a sophomore musical theater major, said, “[The dance numbers] were all really good. There was not one moment to pick out. I did like the big dance ensembles. Those were amazing.”

Douglas came out in support of her friend, junior dance performance major Rose Conroy-Voza, and of RDE. It was her first time attending the event, and she expressed her interest of attending more RDE performances in the future.

This recital gave the audience a chance to witness a unique artform by presenting a glimpse of the visionary minds in RDE, according to Conroy-Voza.

Boone said, “It’s a good way to understand a different form of art. People listen to music, people go to museums and see visual art, but dance is different because your art is your body, and it’s just something that people don’t really get to see everyday.”

Published in the 11/14/18 edition.