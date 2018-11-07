Rider extends win streak to eight games

By Tim Ferrier

The impressive stretch for the volleyball team continued against conference opponents Manhattan and Iona on Nov. 3 and 4, extending its winning streak to eight games.

The Broncs greeted the Manhattan Jaspers with a 3-1 victory for their 7th straight win and would go on to defeat the Iona Gaels 3-2 to push the streak to eight.

Rider’s win on Nov. 3 was highlighted by senior hitter Savannah Logan’s match-high 12 kills and her two teammates, senior hitter Hailey Riede and junior hitter Alexa Shello, who each had 11 kills.

Freshman setter Anilee Sher provided 38 assists, two service aces and 17 digs to add to her already superb first season. Senior hitter Perry Williams also had nine kills of her own while freshman blocker Caprice Clarke finished with two solo blocks, as well as four block assists at the net.

It was a great all-around team win for the Broncs and even greater for Head Coach Chris Feliciano, who recorded his 113th win at Rider, which made him the winningest coach in the program’s history.

“[We] just put one foot in front of the other, trust each other and trust our process,” said Feliciano. “This is probably the best group we’ve ever had that works as a family. There’s no lead too big that we can’t come back from.”

Junior libero Rachelle Runyon, who led the team with 27 digs in Saturday’s win, said, “I can’t do anything without my team. For me, my job is easier when my blocks are up and my hitters are hitting so I know where to go and can get better balls up for them.”

Seniors Logan, Riede and Williams were honored on senior night before the MAAC showdown between the Broncs and the visiting Iona Gaels, a game that improved Rider to 16-9 for the year.

The match was the team’s eighth-straight win, led offensively by both Riede with 22 kills and Logan with 19. Each set new career-highs. Williams also made her presence felt with her own five kills, as well as a solo block and five block assists.

Sher was all over the court in this one, highlighted by her 18 digs and 51 assists, which marked the fourth time this season she has eclipsed the 50-assist plateau. Runyon had a match-high 31 digs to go along with her six assists.

It was an impressive showing for the Broncs, as they stepped up when it mattered most against first-place Iona, splitting the season series with the Gaels.

For the second-straight week, two Broncs received All-MAAC honors for stellar play during the winning streak.

Sher was named MAAC Rookie of the Week and Runyon earned MAAC Libero of the Week honors. Runyon received the honor for the second-consecutive week.

Rider will look to cap off the regular season on a high note as they travel to face Manhattan on Nov. 7 before finishing out the campaign on Nov. 10 against Saint Peters.