Former faculty member remembered

By Theresa Evans

After serving 21 years as a professor in the College of Education and Human Services from 1970 to 1991, faculty member Albert Sternberg passed away at the age of 93 due to natural causes on Oct. 31.

In an email sent out to the community by University Communications on Nov. 2, Sternberg was remembered as an advocate for marketing education who encouraged Rider students and local communities to pursue marketing.

Sternberg was honored with awards at the local, regional and national levels related to the field he taught in, and he was named Marketing Educator of the Year in various New Jersey counties.

He was also awarded the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award at Rider, according to Michael Curran, a teacher education professor.

Rider annually honors one student with the Albert Sternberg Award at Commencement, according to the email. The award goes to “the most outstanding marketing education student.”

Sternberg was also a state chairman and lifetime honorary member of the New Jersey chapter of DECA Inc., an organization that works with high schools and colleges world-wide to prepare student leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management, according to Curran.

“As we became friends over the years I realized what a treasure he was to education, representing Rider, the profession and his students,” said Curran.

He purchased and repaired an antique fire truck in 1979 that would allow him to represent and spread “visibility” of Rider when he visited local high schools as part of a collaboration with “fellow Rider professor” and best friend, Barry Ashmen ‘69, Curran said.

“He bought the fire truck and paraded around the campus carrying the president and whomever wished to ride,” said Curran.

Sternberg served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

He also was a founding member of Temple Sholom in Levittown, Pa.

A service was held on Nov. 2 at the Montefiore Cemetery in Jenkintown, Pa. to honor him.

“Al was a gentleman, an educator and a mentor who made decisions based on what was best for his students,” said Curran.