Family weekend brings joy to campus

By Megan Raab

Families of Rider students traveled from across the country this past weekend to pay a visit to their favorite Bronc and take part in many fun activities across campus for the annual family weekend from Nov. 2 to 4.

For some students who live far from Lawrenceville, they may not get to visit home during the semester. Family weekend gives the opportunity for them to be reunited with their loved ones right here on campus.

Madylin Rogers, a sophomore musical theater major, is from Texas and has not been able to go home to visit her family this year.

“Family weekend is great since I can’t just go home for the weekend, with my home being so far away,” Rogers said. “It’s so nice that my family can come here to visit me and see [the] campus.”

The weekend was made up of many events for students to attend with their families on both campuses. Some of these were informational, such as the “200th Anniversary of Frankenstein” display and the “Power of Protest” exhibit, both of which could be seen at Moore Library. Other events are designed purely for family interaction, such as Bronc Bingo and an annual favorite, Family Feud, both of which took place on Saturday in the Yvonne Theater.

The weekend also provided opportunities to watch some of the university’s student athletes in action. The games included ice hockey versus Keene St. University on Friday; volleyball versus Manhattan, a men’s basketball exhibition game versus West Chester and ice hockey versus Navy on Saturday; and volleyball versus Iona on Sunday. There was also a Rider Ultimate Frisbee game Saturday morning where the current team took on alumni.

The Westminster Choir College also welcomed the families of their students by providing entertainment from their talented student body. There were multiple open rehearsals on Friday and a student showcase on Saturday, as well as two chances to catch the “Westminster Chapel Choir Concert: Half Acre” conducted by Joe Miller.

Those who were involved performed works by Johannes Brahms, Claudio Monteverdi, Eric Whitacre and Ted Hearne, as well as American folk songs and spirituals. Performances took place Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon in the Bristol Chapel, accompanied by J.J. Penna on the piano and Elizabeth Thompson on the cello.

Rider’s active Greek community was also represented this weekend. There was a fraternity and sorority life information session representing Rider’s 14 Greek organizations on campus and the benefits of membership.

Delta Phi Epsilon presented their annual haunted house, a fun and festive event for the family to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, where over $2,000 was raised.

For some families, this weekend has become a tradition.

“It was really nice to see my family,” said sophomore musical theater major Emilio Bayarena. “They came last year and we’ve been looking forward to this weekend all year.”

There were complimentary family meals and even opportunities to volunteer together with RU Serving.

The weekend provided many chances for families to bond and spend time together. With the jam-packed entertainment and memories made, a home-away-from-home atmosphere was achieved.

Published in the 11/07/18 edition.