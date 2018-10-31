Multi-billion dollar companies drop college requirement

Despite what many consider the best years of our lives in terms of activities outside of academics, we are still here to get a degree and have a better chance at getting a job.

However, more companies are removing their requirement for prospective employees to be college-educated for the application process. Google and IBM are two of 15 companies that are adhering to this new change.

I think this helps those who cannot go to college and gives them a chance to build a career and to bring up new questions, as well as potential consequences.

There are many people who have the passion and skills for a job but are denied because of a lack of education. Not everyone can afford to go to a university.

According to thinkadvisor.com, an Edward Jones survey showed that 83 percent of Americans say they cannot afford the expense of a college education.

In addition, 17 percent of Americans believe they can cover the expense of college for themselves or a family member. This opportunity applies to a lot of people and helps those in seeking jobs at companies like Google and IBM.

According to a Glassdoor article, Google’s former supervisor of people operations Laszlo Bock said, “When you look at people who don’t go to school and make their way in the world, those are exceptional human beings. And we should do everything we can to find those people.”

This allows for more people to have access to jobs that are higher-paying to build their experiences.

There is also the talk of education outside of the norm of attending college; some fields are better learned through experience. An article from qz.com explained that the CEO of IBM, Ginni Rometty, said vocational courses and on-the-job experiences offer more relevant training for many tech sector positions than a four-year college degree. This helps the stigma of not going to college correlating with not getting a job. However, this does come with a price.

Sophomore graphic design and business major, Mariah Taliaferro, explained how she felt about how this might affect college students and said, “Now that the requirement is gone, you don’t have to take the risk, anybody can do it now. The competition is bigger.”

That is the impact to dropping the requirement; there will be more people applying to jobs that were once few and far between. Evening the playing field might, as a consequence, increase the level of competition for positions.

Google and IBM are already big companies that have many college graduates clawing to get their way in. This change to these companies may add stress, not only to the non-college graduates, but to the graduates as well. But, is it worth it? The short answer is yes.

Although there are consequences such as over-saturation, the ability to give people a chance to accomplish their goals when they already have unfair disadvantages, makes a difference. These 15 companies, including Google and IBM, are the first examples of balancing the scales for those at a disadvantage, and opening a dialogue about college requirements. Maybe more companies will realize that college is not one-size-fits all.

Tatyanna Carman

sophomore journalism major