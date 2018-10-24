Security briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

Eye issues

A simple collision gone wrong. On Oct. 17 at 10 p.m., Public Safety was called to the Student Recreation Center for the report of a medical emergency. After arriving, officers met with a male student who said he bumped foreheads with another student, causing his right eye to swell. Public Safety gave the male student an ice pack and he refused further medical attention.

School bullies

Female vs. Male: Poyda Hall edition. On Oct. 18 at 12:49 p.m., a Public Safety officer was doing a patrol of Poyda Hall when a Residence Life staff member flagged him down. She said a few female residents had been making inappropriate comments about a few of the male residents and wanted Public Safety to be aware of the situation. Currently, no residents have made any complaints about the incident.

Suspicious deliveries

Many people wish for this kind of mistake. On Oct. 18 at 6 p.m., a male student visited the Public Safety office to report a series of suspicious incidents at his off-campus residence. The student said he had been receiving food deliveries he did not order since Oct. 13. He also reported the incidents to the Lawrence Township Police.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley