Not a quiet place: Scream Screen 3 draws crowd

By Megan Lupo and Danielle Marcus

Bundled up in blankets and snacking on candy from the trunk-or-treat experience, the Rider community sat in rows of more than 200 cars in suspense, anticipating what horror movie they will be shrieking at for the third annual Scream Screen in the Bart Luedeke Center (BLC) parking lot, hosted by 107.7 The Bronc on Oct. 19.

Murmers of students conversing about what the movie would be or what they don’t want it to be echoed in the night air.

Beginning in the middle of September, the Halloween-themed movie that would play on the 40-foot inflatable movie screen, the biggest on the east coast, was voted on in a series of rounds by the students. The movie was disclosed once the show began, and that turned out to be A Quiet Place.

According to General Manager of 107.7 The Bronc John Mozes, this year shattered the amount of votes, compared to the previous two years.

“We had 2,543 votes. That is 600 more than last year,” Mozes said. On Monday, Sept. 24, “we broke a single day voting record” with 737 votes. The movie that won, A Quiet Place, received “41 percent of the overall votes in round two.”

The reason for the larger participation and turnout each year could be due to the excitement that is generated and the consistency of the event, Mozes said.

“Scream Screen has become a fall campus tradition. I think students look forward to it. The amount of cars have increased every year. The attendance had increased every year,” Mozes said. “It’s something to look forward to. I think the fact that we keep the movie a secret is something people talk about.”

Sophomore education and psychology major Alyssa Salvitty agreed, “It’s a great bonding event for friends and family to get together, watch a movie and celebrate an early Halloween.”

In addition to watching the movie, drive-in theater style, there was a variety of other activities for students to partake in and treats to indulge in at the event with the 36 food vendors and trunk-or-treat stations.

Armed with orange resuable bags given out by the radio staff, students were able to collect goodies at each set-up, as well as paint pumpkins or play a round of mini-golf.

Senior graphic design major and the graphic designer for 107.7 The Bronc Emmalyn Hoyt said she was excited for the free food, as well playing the Student Entertainment Council’s Alien Laser Tag and the Student Government Association’s Children of the Glow In The Dark Corn Hole.

Citing the energized atmosphere, Holt, who designed the Scream Screen 3’s artwork and logo, said, “This event is a wonderful night for the Rider community because we all get to take a break from the stress of school and work, and just enjoy the fall festivities. The drive-in movie experience is unlike anything most of us have experienced before so that’s pretty cool too.”

Mozes said that the unique experience of going to a drive-in movie motivated students to come out, as well as being given a chance “to just relax and think about what it was like to be a kid again.”

Nearing when the movie was about to begin, the long lines at stations like DeLorenzo’s Pizza, Chiara’s Creation, which served ice cream on toast with cinnamon and Terhune Orchards, which handed out fresh apple cider, died down as students started to make their way back to their cars to enjoy the scare they were about to endure on the screen.

Tuning into 89.9 FM on their cars’ radios, the short animation, Scared Shrekless, appeared on the screen, as a warm-up before the big reveal of the frightening flick.

Once the opening scene to “A Quiet Place” appeared, the audience became jittery.

Sophomore health science major Cassia Bornkamp said, “The movie was extremely intense and kept me sitting at the edge of my seat. I’m definitely going again next year.”

Once the movie ended and after students got over their shock, the large sea of cars left as smoothly as they entered in an organized line.

Reflecting back on the extravaganza, Mozes said the thrilling part for him was “seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces. We have put on this event for three years. As far as I know, we have yet to get one complaint.”

The amount of time that the radio staff dedicated to this campus tradition is what Mozes admired and what is owed to the success of the event.

“They put their heart and soul into everything we do,” Mozes said. “They work really hard and long hours. What we are able to give them is an engaged learning experience.”

Published in the 10/24/18 edition.