Security briefs

Moldy

Two in one day? That’s a moldy situation. On Oct. 14 at 4:58 p.m., Public Safety was called to Lincoln Hall for the report of mold inside a student’s room and on his or her jacket. Officers filed a report and contacted facilities management. Later on, at 10:42 p.m., Public Safety received another call regarding mold in a different room in Lincoln Hall. Facilities management was notified once again and an employee was sent to the scene.

Reckless roads

These guests didn’t know the rules. On Oct. 11 at 9:15 p.m., Public Safety received a call about reckless driving on campus roadways. After locating the vehicle in question, officers questioned the passengers, who were two male guests spending the night on campus. The Lawrence Police Dept. was called for assistance and the males were escorted off campus immediately.

Let’s get silly

They had different definitions of fun. On Oct. 11 at 7:04 a.m., a Community Director from Switlik Hall called to report the use of Silly String in the hallways of the building. After arriving, officers located the Silly String and observed no damage to any of the walls, doors or windows. A cleaning crew was not contacted to remove the Silly String.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley