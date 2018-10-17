Scream Screen prepares to scare for third year

By Lauren Minore

Rider’s 107.7 The Bronc’s third annual drive-in movie and trunk-or-treat experience, Scream Screen, returns to campus in all its horror on Oct. 19 in the Bart Luedeke Center (BLC) parking lot.

This Rider tradition is the only experience of its kind on a college campus in the United States and features the largest inflatable movie screen on the East Coast at 40 feet high, according to the Rider University website.

Sponsored by Colonial Bowling and Entertainment, Miller-Keystone Blood Center, Pepsi, Six Flags Fright Fest and Valley of Fear, Scream Screen 3 will feature a Halloween movie that has been voted on by Rider students over the past few weeks.

“Students vote for their favorite movie every week,” Michael Ricchione, a sophomore sports media major and traffic director at 107.7 The Bronc, said. “I think it’s a great system and the best part is, no one will know [which movie won] until 8 p.m. Friday night.”

Students have been speculating the winning movie that will be featured at the event.

“I am hoping to see “Halloween” with Michael Myers,” said Kaitlyn Ford, sophomore secondary education major. “It’s so scary and I feel like [watching] in the parking lot will make it a lot [scarier.]”

Each year, the radio station has found new ways to make Scream Screen even better.

“Along with the suspense killing everyone of what the movie will be, this year’s event is bigger and better than ever,” Ricchione said.

Students look forward to the event for more than just the horror flick. The trunk-or-treat experience features businesses and food vendors from across the greater Lawrenceville, Trenton and Princeton areas.

Participants park their cars and open their trunks throughout the BLC lot, offering free candy, food and promotional giveaways.

“I am looking forward to the awesome trunks for trunk-or-treating, the food and the whole experience,” Ford said. “I loved was how organized [it was] and how friendly and nice everyone was giving out free food.”

In its third consecutive year, the event is becoming a tradition to some who have created memories over the years.

“My favorite Scream Screen memory was sitting in the car last year with my friends eating the candy, food and watching the scary movie all together,” Ford said.

The night would not go off without a hitch if it were not for the team effort at the radio station, according to Ricchione.

“We have a great team of our station manager John Mozes, general manager Eric Weinstein and assistant Jordan Dreyer. Along with our promotional team headed by Erin-Marquise Watson and Madeline Moytyczka,” Ricchione said. “We have a lot of hands to help with the action. Not just strength in numbers, we have a great staff that fosters the fun atmosphere that is Scream Screen.”

Published in 10/17/18 edition.