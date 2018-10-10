Security briefs

Golf cart squabble

It seems like this couple missed their tee time. On Oct. 7 at 6:19 p.m., Public Safety was called to the roadway between University House and Omega House for the report of a female and male couple arguing on a golf cart. After arriving, officers located the couple, who were not Rider students, and attempted to talk to them. The female fled after the officers approached her and, after turning to the male, Public Safety detected the odor of alcohol on his breath. The officers called the Lawrence Township Police who advised the individual he was not allowed to operate the golf cart and it would have to be towed off campus.

Can’t shake this off

This wasn’t the kind of show anyone was expecting. On Oct. 5 at 8:48 p.m., Public Safety was called to the Student Recreation Center for the report of a fight at the annual fall concert. After arriving, officers located a male student and former female student who said they were struck in the head after one of the performers came into the audience. The Lawrence Police Department was on scene and addressed the incident immediately.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley