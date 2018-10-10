“Meet the Greeks” event celebrates diversity, culture

By Lauren Minore

Rider’s Intercultural Greek Council (IGC) featured students from several IGC chapters in its Meet the Greeks event on Oct. 8, hosted by Rider University Greek Council (RUGC) President Allen Killiebrew and IGC President Bianca Molina.

A night of stepping, strolling and saluting, Meet the Greeks showcased students’ core traditions by celebrating their affiliated intercultural Greek organizations.

Kappa Alpha Psi, Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority Inc. and Chi Upsilon Sigma Latin Sorority Inc. were among some of the intercultural Greek organizations at Rider that participated in the event.

Allison Anderson, junior political science major and president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., expressed her pride in being a part of the intercultural Greek community.

“Regardless of our differences, before I went on [to perform,] I had the other organizations motivating me,” she said. “That speaks to who IGC is as a community.”

Members of the Greek community, including junior elementary education major and sister of social sorority Delta Phi Epsilon Kelly Rubin, came to offer support to their peers and partake in the fun of the event.

“My experience at Meet the Greeks was very fun. They’re [all] so full of energy and truly love their chapters and what they stand for,” she said. “It’s such a different experience than watching the social sororities and fraternities interact. You can really see the dedication and art that they do with their performances.”

Rider alumni and family members of students were also in attendance supporting the organizations.

“I saw members that were clearly alumni who came and had their jackets and shirts with their class year on it,” Rubin said. “After all those years, they were still so into it and happy to support. They also tie members back to their roots and cultures, something that doesn’t happen all too often anymore.”

Although only about 10 percent of the student population at Rider participate in Greek life, the presence of the community was felt throughout the room.

“[It was exciting,] especially seeing organizations on a larger level though the chapters at Rider are small,” Anderson said. “Somehow, we always find our way with 10 guests from other chapters, ready to show people why they joined the organization [they did].”

Junior public relations major and sister of Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority Inc. Kelsey Espada is grateful for the opportunities her chapter has presented her.

“Being part of this lovely sisterhood has taught me many things, and has definitely been the best part of my Rider experience,” Espada said. “I have been able to gain professional skills, personal relationships and become a leader in my organization and in other aspects of my life.”

Meet the Greeks brought intercultural Greek members together as a community to celebrate tradition.

“Intercultural sororities and fraternities bring things back to tradition at Rider,” Rubin said.

In order to participate in Greek life at Rider, students must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher and have passed 12 Rider credit hours.

Published in the 10/10/18 edition.