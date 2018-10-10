An “Unforgettable” night unfolds at Fall Concert

By Austin Ferguson

Rider’s annual fall concert impressed again as three separate acts had the crowd excited from start to finish.

Students filed into the Student Recreation Center (SRC) on Oct. 5 to see artists Flipp Dinero, Young M.A and PnB Rock perform for this year’s event put on by the Student Entertainment Council (SEC).

The night started off with Brooklyn native Dinero. Dinero is a rapper signed by We the Best Music group and Epic Records, with associated acts like DJ Khaled and Tory Lanez. Dinero video-called Lanez during his performance to show off the energetic Rider crowd.

Dinero’s set was short and sweet, setting the tone and bringing the energy for the rest of the night. Though he is most known for his hit “Leave Me Alone,” Dinero had the crowd moving with other tracks, too, like “Running Up Bands” and “Wanna Ball.”

Dinero’s performance especially caught the eyes of sophomore sports media major Marcus Frierson.

“I only really knew him because of ‘Leave Me Alone,’” Frierson said. “But Flipp definitely put me on notice with his other songs. His music is legit.”

The Brooklyn-native theme continued as Young M.A took the stage.

She started her performance with “Quiet Storm,” her take on the original 1999 track of the same name by hip-hop artist Mobb Deep. Young M.A went on to perform a lineup of her older songs, finishing up with her triple platinum 2016 hit, “Ooouuu” and her most recent hit “Petty Wap.”

After a brief wait, the night’s main event, Philadelphia native PnB Rock, looked to put the exclamation point on an already exciting night. From beginning to end, students were singing along to all of the songs PnB Rock performed.

PnB Rock looked to test the crowd on how much they actually knew, playing some of his less recent songs, like his 2015 hits “Alone” and “No Time.” To the amazement of the 26-year-old, the crowd was able to keep up and sing along to each track he performed.

The rapper finished off the show by playing some of his biggest hits, “Selfish” and “Everyday We Lit.” He spent a large portion of his last song against the crowd railing, getting face to face with the delighted crowd that he credited for making the performance great.

As a whole, the concert continued to leave students looking forward to the performances to come.

“This was my second [concert] and it certainly won’t be my last,” said sophomore elementary education major Julio Gonzalez. “These last two concerts have been crazy, and I can’t wait to see what they put together next.”

Published in the 10/10/18 edition.