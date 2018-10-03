Textbook program grows, students save money

By Emily Kim

With the intention of saving students money, the Textbook Reserve Program gives Rider students access to required textbooks for most 100 level courses and some 200 level courses.

This program was introduced by President Gregory Dell’Omo prior to the 2015 fall semester. It was made possible with the help and support from other offices and services, including Enrollment Management, Academic Affairs, Student Affairs and Rider’s Barnes and Noble bookstore.

“The Textbook Affordability Program was created to help with the cost of textbooks because we had learned that some students were choosing not to buy them,” said Dell’Omo. “We put this program into effect to assist them in both their studies and help reduce the costs of their education. It has been very successful, allowing students to access the materials they need to succeed. Getting the word out about the program will hopefully make the program even more valuable as additional students take advantage of it.”

Students can access textbooks at both the Moore Library and the Talbott Library on the Princeton campus, according to Robert Lackie, professor-librarian and department chairperson.

“These textbooks may be signed out at the circulation desks at each library in two-hour increments for use only within the university libraries,” he said.

About 85 textbooks are in the process of being added to the archive for the program, Lackie said.

“To increase the effectiveness of the program by making more books available, the university administration continues to encourage faculty to claim all desk copies that are due and donate those they do not need to the libraries for the Textbook Reserve Program, especially to possibly provide multiple copies for certain texts,” said Lackie. “I also know that monetary donations can be accepted for current and future purchases.”

According to Lackie, the program has grown since its introduction in 2015 with more than 1,000 textbook checkouts during the past academic year.

“This program will help the students at Rider immensely,” said Arishia Stewart, a freshman elementary education major. “College is expensive. Students can save so much money with this program instead of spending hundreds of dollars on required textbooks.”

Faculty are encouraged to donate desk copies of textbooks they no longer need or use to the libraries. Additionally, monetary donations are also accepted so that more textbooks may be purchased in the future.

“Buying textbooks is always a hassle considering the price ranges of the books,” said Alyssa Unciano, a freshman marketing major. “Since everyone has a different economic status, this program could help a majority of the students at Rider, so they do not have to spend so much money on rented or new textbooks. Our school is prepared to give their students easy-access to the materials they need to be successful.”

Rider is always prepared to offer its students numerous opportunities and resources to help guide each individual toward a successful college career. The Textbook Reserve Program is just one example of resourceful tools that are made available to all students at Rider.

Professor-Librarian Melissa Hofmann’s online guide shows students how to locate textbooks in both libraries and can be accessed at http://guides.rider.edu/textbooks