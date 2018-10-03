Security briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

Mysterious smell

Not your average smell. On Sept. 30 at 1:53 a.m., Public Safety was called to Ziegler Hall for the report of a suspicious smell. After arriving, officers met with a male Community Advisor who said he smelled marijuana in the hallway. Public Safety canvassed the area but could not find the source of the suspicious smell.

Hole punch

That’s one way to get your anger out. On Sept. 28 at 3:20 a.m., a PubliSafety officer was doing a routine walk through of Olson Hall when he noticed damage had been inflicted on one of the walls in the hallway. According to the officer, holes had been punched in the wall in three different locations. Public Safety currently has no suspects and the estimated cost of repair is under $500.

Yelling into Rider’s abyss

Sometimes, you just need to let it all out. On Sept. 27 at 3:34 p.m., Public Safety received a call from a female student who said there was someone yelling obscenities outside of University House. After arriving at the scene, officers tried to determine where the yelling was coming from, but could not find the source. Public Safety currently has no suspects.

— Information provided by Director of Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley