Actively serving the campus, community, nation and fraternity

By Lauren Minore

With an active membership of over 25,000 students, an alumni membership of over 470,000 members, including three United States presidents, Alpha Phi Omega (APO) is the largest collegiate fraternity in the United States, according to their official website.

Rhea Fryer, a brother of APO and a sophomore political science major, went through formal recruitment last spring.

“I had a great time during recruitment,” Fryer said. “I was able to meet almost all of the brothers during my process and it made me value the group even more.”

Organized to provide community service, leadership development, and social opportunities for college students, APO is a co-ed service fraternity which was established in 1925 at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania.

The organization’s mission statement is “to prepare campus and community leaders through service.”

APO brothers are guided by the organization’s three cardinal principles: leadership, friendship and service.

Utilizing these principles, APO is partnered with several organizations, including American Cancer Society, 4-H and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America to provide service to local and national communities of the chapters.

Of the 350 campuses across the nation with a chapter, the Pi Rho chapter was established at Rider University on May 15, 1966.

The Pi Rho chapter hosts a formal recruitment in the fall and spring semester. A minimum 12 Rider credits and a standing GPA of 2.5 or higher is required by Rider to join the Greek organization.

The recruitment process requires students to attend two events in order to get a bid from the fraternity. Following the acceptance of a bid, there is a six-week educational process that prepares recruits to become a brother, with official membership ultimately being decided upon at the end of the educational process.

Sophomore secondary education major and APO brother Steven Braverman said “I joined [APO] because I was a boy scout growing up, and I value community service.”

As Braverman did, Fryer went through the recruitment process, which she cites as a particularly enlightening one.

“The process opened my eyes to what it really means to be a brother and how we can do all these influential service projects and have so much fun doing it,” Fryer said.

Students in the Pi Rho chapter express gratitude to be a part of a Greek organization which not only serves the local and national communities, but also partakes in the exciting events and traditions offered in social fraternities and sororities.

“I learned that this fraternity was a lot more than service and it was a family and sense of belonging,” said Braverman.

Fryer said, “Our chapter is unique in comparison to other chapters because we act similarly to social Greek fraternities and sororities. We have bigs, littles, families, Greek letters, and [we wear] jerseys, as well. Many other chapters don’t participate in that.”

The brothers of the Pi Rho chapter look to apply their motto of leadership, friendship and service to better themselves and the community around them.

“This fraternity makes you a better person and allows you to help others, which is a winning combination in anyone’s book,” Braverman said.

Published on the 10/03/18 Issue