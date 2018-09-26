Smaller classrooms prove to have positive effects on students

Walking into a room full of students can be a bit terrifying. The thought of engaging with others and answering questions in front of a multitude of people often becomes overwhelming. A class size can determine one’s performance and participation throughout the course.

At Rider, students have the opportunity to experience smaller class size, which is seen as beneficial. It can alter a students participation, comprehension of the material being taught, connection with the instructor, performance and determine the comfortability of the class environment.

Rider has about 4,000 students attending college level classes, lectures and meetings. Some students tend to grasp more information when there is a likelihood of connecting with a professor during class.

Senior Alexandra Hum, a double major in criminal justice and sociology said, “I like having a smaller class size because teachers have more of a relationship with the students and are able to help them more.”

Not only is it more convenient for a strong connection between the student and professor but it is also easier to comprehend the material being taught.

In addition, students will have a greater ability to engage in the lessons and activities. Alyssa Miller, a freshman health science major said, “I personally feel having a smaller class size is good because, during group activities, every one gets the chance to speak and give their input without someone else interrupting and it also becomes easier to learn from, not only the professor, but your peers as well.”

Students are given the freedom to participate and voice opinions about topics, which is always influential to the process of learning and understanding.

In addition to gaining new viewpoints from peers, students have the opportunity to ask questions without cutting into class time. Because of this, students are able to receive more feedback from the professor as well as peers, giving them a better understanding of the information provided.

In the long run, students perform better when enrolled in a class with limited students. The Center For Public Education said, “Reducing class size to increase student achievement is an approach that has been tried, debated and analyzed for several decades. Supports, such as professional development for teachers and a rigorous curriculum, enhance the effect of reduced class size on academic achievement.”

There is also a debate occuring to discover ways for all schools to provide students with smaller classroom sizes, taking into consideration that teacher and professor employment would increase.

All in all, class size does matter and regulates how a student will learn and perform. Being in a smaller class provides the opportunity to participate and engage in lessons which leads to a better understanding of the material. When there is a stronger connection between professors and students, it has the ability to increase the way a students learns in that class. A smaller class size does not overwhelm students or cause distress. Therefore, a class size can either make or break a student’s possibility of success.

Andriana Rice- Gilmore

Sophomore journalism major