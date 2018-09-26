Security briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

Underage plotting

No beer for this guy. On Sept. 22 at 5:35 p.m., a Public Safety officer was made aware of an incident at the Cranberry Fest beer garden. After arriving, the officer located the male student in question who attempted to enter the beer garden with a driver’s license that wasn’t his. The officer confirmed the student was under the age of 21 and referred him to the Office of Community Standards.

Not doin’ well, dog

Feeling faint is never fun. On Sept. 23 at 8:45 p.m., Public Safety was called to Wright Hall for the report of a sick female student. After arriving, officers met with the student who said she began feeling lightheaded in the shower and fainted. She eventually regained consciousness but then fainted again after exiting the shower. After a quick examination, the female student was sent to Capital Health Hopewell for further treatment.

Let’s get loud

Too rambunctious for Rider. On Sept. 22 at 11 p.m., an on-duty Community Advisor from Poyda Hall contacted Public Safety to report that a group of males in the building were being too loud. After arriving, officers located the group in question and discovered they were guests of a dorm resident. Public Safety asked the group to leave the Lawrenceville campus.