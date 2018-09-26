Recreational sport brings on the competition

By Aja Alexander

The Rider community gave special attention to what seemed to be an average flag football game on Sept. 21. However, this particular contest, Friday Night Lights, was more than just average — it was a fun experience for all in attendance.

The night was filled with school pride as the crowd was eager to watch flag football on the Ben Cohen Turf Field, given the lack of a Division I team at Rider. Everything from the entertainment, food, people and the game itself made the night one to remember.

Coming into the game, students were greeted with free Chick-Fil-A. After receiving their meal, the students watched as the players warmed up with sprints, stretches and drills.

As students found their way into the stands, 107.7 The Bronc played songs by hip-hop artists such as Kid Ink and Flipp Dinero, the latter of which will be performing in this year’s Fall Concert on Oct. 5.

“The music was nice. It set the atmosphere walking onto the field,” said Xyaire Merriweather, a freshman communication major.

About 15 minutes into the event, the womens’ team began to play flag football, setting the tone of excitement and exhilaration for the night. The womens’ teams scored back and forth throughout the game, keeping the tempo up to the enjoyment of everyone in the crowd.

The energy level was kept up between plays for the women’s teams when the Rider dance team performed a routine to Tyga’s song “SWISH” during halftime, getting the crowd to cheer and dance along.

Bigger crowds of students, mostly from campus fraternities and sororities who had members participating in the games, began to file in at the start of the mens’ games. From the start of the 20 minute period, players clawed to capture flags and attempted to score. Exciting plays throughout both halves of the game managed to bring an uproar out of the crowd and players alike.

The last game started around 9 p.m. and drew excitement and suspense from those in attendance. 107.7 The Bronc continued to deliver music and played songs from artists including Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and Queen. The men managed to put on a great game to end the night, sending the fans home happy.

“I really liked the games that went on today,” said sophomore musical theater major Cymere Nobles. “It was a lot of fun watching everyone play.”

Published in the 9/26/18 edition.