Head of Public Safety says farewell after 30 years

By Jennifer Boyer

In May, head of Public Safety, Vickie Weaver, retired from Rider after working at the university for over 30 years.

Debbie Stasolla, senior vice president for planning, worked with Weaver for 10 years and said Weaver helped those around her by forming bonds with the Princeton and Lawrence Township Police Departments, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, local fire departments and emergency services over the past years.

“She also served admirably as President and Mid-Atlantic Director of IACLEA; the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators, President of New Jersey CUPSA,College and University Public Safety Association; and a member of the Governor’s Task Force on Campus Safety,” Stasolla said.

According to Stasolla, while taking on all these positions, Weaver established buddy programs, bike patrol and a network of individuals across campus, namely Rider’s building marshals, who worked closely with Public Safety when it came to fire drills and emergencies.

“Vickie was the consummate dedicated employee,” said James Flatley, captain of Public Safety. “Vickie was big on training and she made certain that, twice a year, the department training agenda covered topics that were pertinent to the job the officers do and to make sure that they were up to date on any changes that affected them.”

Flatley mentioned that Weaver challenged her co-workers to step outside the box and do things to the best of their abilities.

“She would be here at all hours of the day and night, including weekends,” Flately said. “Vickie wanted to make sure that members of the Rider community were safe and she did everything in her power to make certain that was the case.”

Stasolla enjoyed working with Weaver over the past years and wants to build on her legacy as Public Safety searches for a new director.

“Vickie left a strong legacy — the professionalism she infused throughout the department, the high expectations she had of herself and her staff, her understanding of Public Safety in the context of higher education, her emphasis on the safety and well-being of our campus communities and the compassion and dedication she exhibited day in and day out, particularly in her work with and for students,” said Stasolla.

Flately said Weaver was instrumental in running their departeent.

“Vickie set the tone of us being a service-oriented department,” said Flately. “We are here to do what we can to to assist our students, faculty and staff in whatever way possible.”

While Weaver said she will miss Rider, she is looking forward to the next chapter of her life.

“I would like to say this to the Rider community: Thank you for the great honor of serving you,” Weaver said. “Each of you has played an important role in my life. You have made me a better person and I will take your love, strength and friendship with me as I move forward in my journey. I wish each of you good health and many successes in your journey.”