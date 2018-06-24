Broncs add big man to 2018 class

By Rob Rose

The men’s basketball team has added a late recruit to its 2018 class. Rider received a commitment from forward/center Tyrel Bladen of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Bladen is a 6-foot-9-inch, 210-pound big man who originally committed to Eastern Kentucky before a coaching change at the school.

2018 forward Tyrel Bladen has committed to Rider, per a source. Originally committed to Eastern Kentucky. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 24, 2018

Bladen will need to compete for minutes on a team that returns its entire rotation following a first-place finish in the MAAC last season. In addition to offers from Rider and Eastern Kentucky, Bladen also received offers from Canisius, Wagner, Wingate and Monmouth, according to his Twitter account.

