Broncs add big man to 2018 class

7 days ago
Forward/center Tyrel Bladen has committed to Rider after originally signing with Eastern Kentucky.
By Rob Rose

The men’s basketball team has added a late recruit to its 2018 class. Rider received a commitment from forward/center Tyrel Bladen of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Bladen is a 6-foot-9-inch, 210-pound big man who originally committed to Eastern Kentucky before a coaching change at the school. 

Bladen will need to compete for minutes on a team that returns its entire rotation following a first-place finish in the MAAC last season. In addition to offers from Rider and Eastern Kentucky, Bladen also received offers from Canisius, Wagner, Wingate and Monmouth, according to his Twitter account.

 

