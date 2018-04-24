By Rob Rose

With the end of the 2017-18 athletic seasons approaching, it’s time to take a look back at some of the highlights. From buzzer-beating three-pointers to breaking all-time records in assists, there have been some memorable events this season. Here are the top five moments of the 2017-18 season.

5. Four Broncs earn All-MAAC honors.

After making the quarterfinals of the MAAC Tournament, the women’s soccer team had four members receive All-MAAC honors.

Senior forward Michelle Iacono and senior back Emily Schmitt received All-MAAC First Team honors. Sophomore midfielder Valeria Pascuet made the All-MAAC Second Team and freshman goalkeeper Carmen Carbonell was named to the MAAC All-Rookie Team.

4. Koval breaks Rider record for assists.

During a victory against Manhattan on Nov. 8, senior setter Veronica Koval broke the program record for assists with 2,992. Koval earned Second Team All-MAAC honors and finished her career with 3,113 assists.

3. Rider upsets Fairleigh Dickinson, enters top 25.

The men’s soccer team upset Fairleigh Dickinson, who was ranked No. 21 by the United Soccer Coaches poll, 2-1 on Sept. 19, behind goals from freshman forward Pablo DeCastro and freshman midfielder Mathis Catanzaro.

Rider continued to dominate after the upset victory, riding a seven-game winning streak to a No. 22 national ranking before losing to Siena on Oct. 18.

2. Broncs clinch MAAC regular-season title.

With the MAAC regular-season title and No. 1 seed in the conference tournament on the line, the men’s basketball team took the court against Iona on Feb. 25. Rider scored 110 points while shooting a season-high 61 percent in the victory.

“I’m just so proud of our guys,” said Head Coach Kevin Baggett. “I’m proud of the fact that these guys have worked so hard all year long, and they were rewarded today by winning the conference.”

Rider cut down the nets as regular-season champions for the fourth time in 21 years in the MAAC and earned the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament for the second time.

1. Scott hits buzzer-beater in win over Penn State.

On Dec. 22 the men’s basketball team traveled to Happy Valley for a matchup with Big Ten opponent, Penn State. Freshman forward Frederick Scott hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer, giving Rider a 71-70 victory.

The Broncs trailed for most of the second half but continued to claw their way back into the game. Rider took its first lead of the game with 8:26 remaining in the second half on an 8-0 run.

The Nittany Lions built up a four-point lead with 22 seconds remaining in the game before sophomore guard Stevie Jordan hit a layup to cut the deficit to two points with 14 seconds on the clock.

After a pair of missed free throws by Penn State, Scott pulled in the rebound and dished the ball to Jordan who raced up court.

Jordan drove into the right-side corner and found Scott trailing on the play when he released the shot from beyond the arc with 0.2 seconds remaining with a Nittany Lion defender in his face.

“I just had confidence,” said Scott. “My coaches, my players, everybody was counting on me. So I shot it with confidence.”

Scott’s three-pointer was nothing but net and the Broncs’ bench stormed the court to celebrate the upset. Scott earned MAAC Sixth Player of the Year honors and All-MAAC Third Team after averaging 12.5 ppg. and 6.5 rebounds per game.