Junior Speaks: What it’s like to run a student organization

To many, the idea of becoming president or captain of a club can seem quite daunting. It is understandable why some are so hesitant to get involved on executive boards. Yes, the responsibilities fall directly on those in charge, but that is what teams and committees are for: to help each other out.

Leading a student organization on campus proves to be both challenging and rewarding. Throughout the year, you’re faced with a series of highs and lows, but nothing compares to the sense of accomplishment felt when leading your club or team to success. These victories can come in a variety of forms because there are so many clubs and organizations on campus. This could mean a win for your sports team or tabling to raise money for a cause. Whatever it may be, playing a large role in the process makes the hard work pay off.

For myself, these victories come in the form of performances. This past year, I have served as president for the Rider Dance Ensemble; our main event is hosting a student-choreographed show each semester. There is a lot of planning that goes into these performances, not just from myself and the other board members, but from each individual choreographer and performer. The show requires the time and commitment of everyone to ensure success. All the coordinating and scheduling can get meticulous, but nothing feels more invigorating than taking a bow on stage at the end of the performance.

When asking another student leader on campus how he felt, his responses were similar.

Junior marketing and sports management major Matthew Moran, who currently serves as vice president for club baseball, agreed that scheduling can be a pain when the weather is unfavorable. Moran also expressed concerns about including the whole team.

“It’s challenging making everyone happy since there are only nine positions,” he said. “We want to win but also want to keep everyone involved and playing.”

Being able to find a place for everyone is what these clubs on campus are all about. Although we take our positions and what we aim to accomplish seriously, at the end of the day, we must make sure that everyone involved in our organization are enjoying themselves.

The bonds created within these clubs is what truly matters.

“The friendships are what makes it worth it,” said Moran. “Without club baseball, I wouldn’t have met half the friends I have at Rider.”

Some may be intimidated to have such an important role in a group that holds a large amount of students, but it truly shapes all sorts of qualities that can embellish what we are here to learn in college. Leadership, organizational skills and communicating with an executive board and other members of the organization have helped shape the kind of student I am.

— Victoria Miller

Junior marketing major

Printed in the 4/18/18 issue.