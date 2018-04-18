Freshman Findings: With a late spring, time to get outside

There is nothing better than feeling the warmth of the sun on your skin after a long and snowy winter. We have seen students trading their sweaters for sandals, and with that comes a burst of new energy. Spring is the reawakening of life and is celebrated through the various activities available for Rider students. As the weather warms up, more events are coming to campus.

One of the best ways to make yourself feel good is to be active. Going for a run on the trail in the back of campus or finding a nature hike in the area is a great way to get your health fix and enjoy the long-awaited warm weather.

Korean Theme Night is being held on April 18 in North Hall 129 from 9:45 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. The Rider International Student Association and the Asian Students at Rider are hosting this event, and there will be food and drinks as well as traditional Korean music. This is an opportunity to not only enjoy snacks and K-POP, but also a chance to learn about another culture.

The time to connect with nature is possible with the Earth Day Celebration on April 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The theme for this year’s event is “health and wellness through the environment.” There will be various activities, such as making bowls of granola, yoga, henna stations and more. This is an opportunity to learn about helping the planet through sustainability and to connect with the earth.

Operation Comedy, benefited by the The Rider Veteran’s Fund, is an event dedicated to stand-up comedy and improv. It will feature Rider Improv Organizational Troupe, junior radio TV major, Zane Birnie and local comedians Melissa Diaz and Jeffery Paul. The event will take place at 7 p.m. in Bart Luedeke Center Theater on April 20. It’s not only a good excuse to take a break from studying for finals, but a chance to have a good laugh.

For those who want to experience the rush of spectating and supporting your fellow Broncs, go to a sporting event. There are numerous baseball, softball and tennis games going on this spring. It might even inspire you to pick up a bat or a racket and play a sport on your own time.

Venturing off campus and delving into the Princeton culture of food, shops and a community environment is a peaceful way to spend a Saturday afternoon at the end of the semester. Grounds for Sculpture is also right around the corner in Hamilton, and with cheap student admission, it is a wonderful park for pictures and history. It is definitely a sight to see.

It has been a cold winter and a late spring, but sunny days are coming to bring more life back to campus. Soon you’ll see people sprawled out on the lawn outside residence buildings or in front of Cranberry’s. There are many events and activities available for Rider students in the spring. The events I named are only a few examples of the vast list of places you can go and interests you could pursue. So no more using the weather as an excuse to stay in your room. Go out and make some memories.

— Tatyanna Carman

Freshman journalism major

Printed in the 4/18/18 issue.