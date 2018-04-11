Security Briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

Rider students gone wild

Sometimes silence speaks a thousand words. On March 30, at 12:34 a.m., Public Safety was informed by Ewing Township Police of a noise complaint regarding a house in Ewing occupied by Rider students. After responding to the complaint, the police made note of the Rider students and gave their names to Public Safety. The incident was documented and sent to the Office of Community Standards.

Door drama

A strange prank. On April 4 at 8:33 p.m., Public Safety was called to Switlik Hall for the report of criminal mischief. After arriving, officers met with a male student who said he found his residence hall room door covered in an unknown substance. Public Safety investigated but could not determine what the substance was. A work order was put in to have the door cleaned, and there are currently no known suspects.

Aggressive visitor

This wasn’t the best way to greet someone in the morning. On April 6 at 4:58 a.m., Public Safety was called to Kroner Hall. After arriving, officers met with a female student who said she was awoken by a loud knock from a male student. The female got up and spoke with the male and, when she tried to walk away from him, he grabbed her arm. Eventually, the male student released her arm, and she was able to walk away safely. He was written up to the Office of Community Standards.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley