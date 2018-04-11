Rider Dance Ensemble looks to ‘Stand Together’ in spring show

By Austin Boland-Ferguson

A total of 27 various styles of dance will be showcased on stage as the Rider Dance Ensemble (RDE) prepares for its spring performance, “Stand Together,” which will take place in the Bart Luedeke Center Theater on April 14 and 15.

The show’s title signifies RDE’s collaboration with the Rider Dance Team, according to junior marketing major and RDE President Victoria Miller.

“We have formed a strong bond with each other over the last few years,” Miller said. “A majority of us are on both the dance team and RDE, so we thought it would be awesome to have them perform in the show.”

Junior elementary education major and RDE member Sandra Misseri appears in three performances, including a jazz dance that she composed.

“It is the first [time] that I have choreographed a piece alone, and I am so excited to see it on stage,” Misseri said. “All of the dancers have worked so hard, and I am always so proud of everything we accomplish.”

Misseri sees the show as a culmination of the bond she has made with RDE, saying “RDE has always been more than an organization to me.”

Like Miller, Misseri has learned to appreciate those around her, especially with the theme of this show.

“The dancers have become my family over these past three years, and I feel like I am at home when I’m dancing with them,” she said.

According to Miller, the show contains contemporary, jazz, tap and hip-hop pieces. Miller also said that there will be diversity in the music accompanying the dances.

“We have classics by Queen and Led Zeppelin but also have current hits by Adele and Big Sean,” she said.

According to Miller, RDE and the Rider Dance Team look to mix things up with this performance.

“I think the show, in general, has a different dynamic than what our audience is used to, and we’re really excited to share that with everyone,” Miller said. “This semester, a lot of choreographers have stepped out of their comfort zones.”

The inclusion of the Rider Dance Team looks to bring a new element to RDE’s performances.

“Having the dance team perform one of their basketball dances will bring something fresh and fun as well,” Miller said. “The music will really get the audience excited.”

Though admission is free, there is a suggested donation to the UNTOLD Foundation, an organization looking to understand concussions and their effect of mental health.

There will be two shows on April 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., as well as one show on April 15 at 2 p.m.

Published in the 4/11/18 edition.