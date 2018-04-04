Security briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

Hallway mayhem

Making a mess is never the answer. On March 27 at 9:05 a.m., Public Safety was called to University House for the report of an unusual incident. After arriving, officers met with a facilities worker who said the bushes in front of the building had been damaged. He also found trash and broken glass in the hallways. Public Safety is currently looking into the matter, but there are no suspects at this time.

Dorm room squatter

Someone needs a new roommate. On March 28 at 12:15 p.m., Public Safety received a complaint from a residence life staff member in Gee Hall regarding a student resident. After arriving, officers met with the staff member who reported that a male student was residing in a room that was not his. The incident was documented, and the matter is currently being handled by residence life.

Sticky situation

A new use for glue. On March 30 at 12:15 p.m., Public Safety was called to the Maurer men’s locker room for the report of a broken padlock. After arriving, officers discovered an unknown person placed glue on a locker padlock, preventing the male student who reserved the locker from retrieving his items. Public Safety cut the padlock off the locker and the student’s items were returned to him. There are currently no suspects.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley