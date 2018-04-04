Look at all those chickens: Student cracks the competition at egg hunt

By Megan Lupo

One Rider freshman is $1,000 richer after 107.7 The Bronc’s third annual Eggscellent Egg Hunt on March 28.

Behavioral neuroscience major Sydney Jeffrey was the lucky student to find the single plastic egg containing the golden ticket and top prize.

Over 10,000 colorful eggs filled with candy and prizes were sprawled across the Campus Mall.

Gathering around the square rope enclosure on the grass, students waited in anticipation and grabbed reusable shopping bags from members of the Student Government Association (SGA).

This was SGA’s first year involved with the event, and SGA President John Modica said the reason was because of the previously large attendances.

“With the monumental success the egg hunt has enjoyed, it was a no-brainer for SGA to help support it this year,” Modica said. “Our Campus Life Committee sponsored the bags as a way to help subsidize costs and show our support for unique, exciting campus traditions.”

Preparing for an event of this magnitude was not an easy task, according to senior digital media major and 107.7 The Bronc’s student producer Matt St. Onge.

“There was a lot of work that went into it. The entire 107.7 The Bronc staff, as well as volunteers from different places and the SGA, really came together to help us out,” St. Onge said. “It really shows what kind of meaning the radio station has to this campus — that people come out in such full force for an event this big.”

Before the egg hunt began, St. Onge took the microphone and read the rules, enforcing a strict no-backpack allowance. He joked with the crowd, teasing a hint, only to reveal that the grand prize was, in fact, in an egg.

Students lifted the rope and ran in from all directions. They ducked and dashed to grab every egg that they could find; soon, all that remained was crushed plastic shells.

Shouts of “free pancakes” by a group of students looking at their tickets resonated throughout the crowd, as the radio station and curious onlookers were searching for the grand prize winner.

Moments later, Jeffrey emerged from the throng of people with the winning yellow paper slip in her hand.

Students parted to let her go to the prize table to verify her identification and claim her $1,000.

For Jeffrey, her big earning was unexpected.

“I was standing directly out front of Ziegler, and I was really nervous,” she said. “I just didn’t want to get mauled because all the track kids were behind me. They were like, ‘We’re going to push you over,’ and I was like, ‘OK, no, please.’ I just made a mad dash to the center because I figured everyone would go to the edges.”

Jeffrey’s strategy seemed to work. She picked up as many eggs as she could find, took the tickets out and put them in her pocket.

“I realized I won after I stuffed all the papers in my pocket; I started going through them and actually reading them,” she said. “I was like, ‘This one’s yellow. I wonder what’s on it.’”

Jeffrey, who had a break between classes, was inspired to do the egg hunt by her friends, as well as from seeing the posters all over campus.

In addition to the egg hunt, students could pet chickens, goats, rabbits and sheep, as well as play mini-golf and eat from food trucks.

Reflecting on event, St. Onge said he was satisfied with the outcome.

“I think it was a huge success. I’m really happy we were able to bring the entire student body together here once again,” he said. “And $1,000 going to a Rider freshman gives them the ability to really get integrated into the campus and something big to build momentum on going into their college career.”

