Security Briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

Suspicious clothing

An outfit change was necessary. On March 23 at 8:54 p.m., Public Safety was called to Olson Hall for the report of an odor of suspected marijuana. After arriving, officers met with two female community assistants who led them to the room in question. The door was answered by a non-Rider student who said he was the resident’s boyfriend. He told Public Safety that he had smoked marijuana earlier in the day and the smell was most likely coming from his clothing. A request to search the room was granted, but there was no evidence of marijuana.

In plain sight

These roommates ain’t loyal. On March 23 at 2:10 p.m., Public Safety was called to Conover Hall to issue an alcohol violation. After arriving, officers met with a male community assistant who said a male student reached out to him regarding the well-being of his roommate. The student also claimed his roommate kept a large amount of alcohol in their room. Permission was granted to search the room, and several bottles of alcohol were found in plain sight. The student in question told Public Safety the alcohol was his, and an alcohol violation report was filed.

— Information provided by Public Safety Coordinator Michael Yeh