Freshman Findings: Tips for beating the continuous flu season

While temperatures are fluctuating, the likelihood of falling ill to the flu continues to rise. This year’s flu epidemic has been referred to as the “worst in years,” according to The New York Times, and is being compared to the swine flu pandemic of 2009. Flu season is currently at its peak and shaping to be a critical one. As stated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “we are currently in the midst of a very active flu season.”

According to The New York Times, 710,000 Americans were hospitalized and 56,000 died during the 2014-2015 flu season, and yet the hospitalization rate is the highest the CDC has ever recorded. The flu virus is reported to be more fatal toward people 65 and older or children 5 years or younger, but middle-aged and young adults are not exempted from being exposed to the flu.

Rider is informing their ailing students to stay inside or return home, with the option of a flu shot for $20 with no appointment necessary at the health center.

Preventing the flu also means being aware of the symptoms, which include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headache and fatigue. To prevent the spreading of germs on Rider’s campus, the dean of students encouraged students to not be around sick people, to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, wash your hands frequently, clean and disinfect surfaces and objects, cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze and, if feeling ill, stay home.

According to The College Juice, another way to tackle the flu is to keep your stress level low. Stress can weaken the immune system, so taking a moment to manage your time can benefit your wellness. Another tip to attack the flu is to receive plenty of sleep. Although we are used to the usual all-nighters in college, sleep is extremely important for your immune system. In addition, eating healthy is wise when feeling under the weather and looking for something rich in vitamins, like vegetables and citrus fruits. Foods such as yogurt, garlic and chicken soup are also known for their flu-fighting and immune boosting qualities.

Even when taking the utmost care of your body, there is possibility of contracting the flu so be sure to get plenty of rest, drink plenty of fluids, eat healthy and avoid others who may be sick.

— Quran Hansford

Freshman journalism major

Printed in the 2/28/18 issue.