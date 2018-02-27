Student bus trip to Albany for MAAC quarterfinals

By Rob Rose

Tickets and buses are available for fans interested in cheering on the men’s basketball team in its quarterfinal game of the MAAC Tournament on March 2, the athletics office announced.

The bus will leave from Alumni Gym at 2 p.m. the day of the game to arrive in Albany, New York for the 7 p.m. tip-off. It will drive back to campus after the game.

Undergraduates can purchase a ticket for the bus trip and admittance to the game on March 2 for $11. Students must preorder the tickets, but will get $10 of the fee back once the bus reaches Albany.

The general public can purchase a bus ticket for $20, but that does not include a ticket to the game.

A minimum of 35 people must register for the bus prior to 10 a.m. on March 2 in order for the bus to make the trip. If the trip is canceled, students will receive the bus portion of their fee back.

Graduate students do not qualify for the student ticket rates and must purchase tickets as general public.

To sign up for the bus and purchase your tickets go to gobroncstix.com or call the Rider Athletics Ticket Office at (609) 896-5054.