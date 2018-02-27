Art and movement to intertwine in dance showcase

Rider Dances will soon present “Light and Motion,” a showcase artistically directed by Kimberly Vaccaro, professor of dance. It will feature six dances inspired by art pieces chosen by the lighting director, Todd Loyd. “Christine’s World” (above), choreographed by Christine Colosimo, professor of dance history, is inspired by the painting of the same name by Andre Wyeth. The shows will take place on March 3 at 7:30 p.m. and March 4 at 2 p.m. in the Bart Luedeke Center Theater. Tickets can be purchased through the online box office: http://bit.ly/1VB96Sf.

Printed in the 2/28/18 edition.