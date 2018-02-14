Junior Speaks: Tips for looking for summer internships

Summer may seem like it’s far away, but if you really think about it, it’s quickly approaching. Who doesn’t love summer, right? But have you thought about what you’re going to do during this time? If not, I would suggest doing so soon. To those who would like to have a job over the break or those who are looking into internships: the sooner you start the search process, the better.

According to internships.com, there is a large drop-off in applications considered between early April and the beginning of May. Companies who place summer intern hiring in their plans between January and March fill many of those positions. A lot of companies that are looking for interns have already begun the recruiting process and are interviewing candidates. I know this because I am in the process of interning myself, and plenty of places are providing summer positions already.

There’s a tip or two that I would like to extend to anyone this may pertain to, and my first suggestion is to use resources such as our very own Handshake or LinkedIn.

To those who may feel like these kind of sites are difficult or not for you, you would be surprised not only by how helpful they are, but by how quickly you may get a response from the recruiter. We benefit from this, and recruiters have an easier time finding people that fit their job descriptions by being able to view our skills and accomplishments. Platforms such as Handshake and LinkedIn help you connect with your peers as well as companies nationwide. You’re able to build profiles, résumés, cover letters and anything else you may need right from these sources.

In an article on thebalance.com titled “Is Linkedin Worth It or a Waste of Time,” Alison Doyle states that it is important to have a professional account even if you don’t use it frequently. “It does make sense to take about 30 minutes and set up your complete LinkedIn profile. Then, make an appointment on your calendar to check in on it every six months or so, and update with any big new accomplishments,” wrote Doyle.

Another tip for getting a summer internship is to do research and don’t be afraid to reach out to the company you’re interested in. Initiative can get you far because it shows how badly you want a position. If there is a particular place that you would like to work, you can research their website about internship opportunities and send in your résumé in the click of a button. If you present yourself in a way that shows that you have background knowledge of that industry and are prepared for the interview, that speaks volumes to employers. It’s never too late to accomplish any goal, but the sooner, the better.

—Sierra McCoy

Junior communication studies major

Printed in the 2/14/18 issue.