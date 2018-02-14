Fitness Fridays provide healthy food, exercise tips for students

By Demara Barnes

The Student Recreation Center (SRC) hosted the first Fitness Friday program of the spring semester to bring awareness to students about wellness and the importance of health.

The first 150 students to arrive on Feb. 2 received free shirts sponsored by Promoversity. Afterward, Aramark offered the students smoothies, spaghetti squash, protein bites and granola bars.

The Fitness Friday program started in the fall, when a Playa Bowls food truck drew a long line of students outside the SRC.

“This event was a huge success,” said Brett Nemeth, fitness manager at the SRC. “We were able to engage with the students and they showed they had a lot of interest in the program.”

Sharing her goals for future Fitness Friday programs, Nemeth said she wants to incorporate some small groups “so the students get the individual attention they need and include TRX suspension training.”

She added, “I want to highlight the small group session and we will have an Aramark nutritionist to talk about health.”

Nemeth also plans to co-sponsor with the Rec program and start the small group training starting March 2. She hopes to engage more with the students and promote programs to help students become aware of wellness options. The next Fitness Fridays are on March 2, April 6 and May 4.