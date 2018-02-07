Security Briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

Opposite of thriving

He was down for the count. On Feb. 4 at 1:19 a.m., Public Safety was called to Kroner Hall to help an unconscious male student. After arriving, officers were met by two male community advisors who led them to the semi-conscious student on the men’s bathroom floor. The community advisors believed he was intoxicated. An ambulance was dispatched and transported the student to Capital Regional Medical Center. He now faces charges for violation of the code of social conduct.

Old flames

A conversation gone wrong. On Feb. 3 at 9:27 p.m., Public Safety received a call from a male student on sorority row who reported a verbal dispute between a female student and her ex-boyfriend. After arriving, it was determined the student’s ex-boyfriend left campus after the heated conversation. A report was filed and the female student was provided with information on how to contact the police department and how to seek a restraining order.

Wal-Mart thief

A simple shopping trip ruined. On Feb. 2 at 8:06 p.m., a female student came to Public Safety to report her wallet was stolen from the Wal-Mart in Princeton. The student followed up with West Windsor police who looked into the matter and found a surveillance video of a person taking her bag from her shopping cart. Before cancelling all of her credit cards, they were used to attempt to make purchases at local stores.

— Information provided by Public Safety Coordinator Michael Yeh