Rider mourns loss of historian

By Lauren Lavelle

Walter A. Brower, ’48, a chronicler of Rider’s history and former dean of The College of Education and Human Services, passed away on Feb. 3 at the age of 91.

After graduating from Rider with a bachelor’s degree in business education, Brower earned a master’s and doctorate in education from Temple.

He soon became a member of Rider’s faculty and remained at the institution for 45 years. During his time, he helped the College of Education earn national accreditation, and served as acting vice president for Academic Affairs and Provost and secretary of the Deans’ Council.

Brower’s work on the books “Rider College: The First One Hundred Years” and “Full of Promise: The Story of Rider College 1865 to 1994” also earned him the reputation of Rider’s historian.

He earned several awards throughout his career including the Professional Certificate of Merit for Distinguished Service Award from the faculty of the College of Education, the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Award in 1965 for Distinguished Teaching and Rider’s Gordon E. Prichard Award for Volunteer Service in 1995.

After he retired, Brower remained an active member of Rider’s community by working as an adjunct professor and serving as a member of the Alumni Association Board of Directors.

“Walt was one of the university’s closest friends, and his compassion, wisdom and dedication to his alma mater benefited Rider for decades,” said President Gregory Dell’Omo in an email to the university. “It has often been said that Walt was the epitome of Rider. That legacy will live on through his work and in the fond memories of all who knew him.”

Brower is survived by his wife, Shirley Virginia Brower; his son, Douglas W. Brower; his daughter, Barbara Brower; and his grandchildren, Kyle Brower, Nicholas Brower, Cameron Brower and Daphne Brianna Sipes.