Artists blur lines between real and fake in current exhibit

Rider’s current art exhibit, Reality and Fantasy: Seen and Imagined, highlights works by artists from the Princeton Artists Alliance. “Fractal Cluster” by Richard Sanders (left), a sculpture constructed from cast resin, brass and wood and “Sedna” by Tom Francisco (right), a mixed-media photography piece, are just two of the art works on display in the Art Gallery. The exhibition is dedicated in memory of artist Marie Sturken, who passed away “while the exhibit was being mounted,” according to the exhibit’s catalogue.

Published in the 02/07/18 edition