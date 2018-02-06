Performers present an empowering message with the theme of perseverance

By Jason Mount

The dawning of revolution gets inspiration through song in Revolt, a musical cabaret.

Taking place in the Spitz Studio Theater on Feb. 9 through 11, Revolt will feature numerous songs from a variety of genres, including pop, rock, jazz and musical theater to deliver messages of strength, power and change.

For junior musical theater major Abeba Isaac, who plays the “shy, quiet and timid” character of Ms. Bird, Revolt is about perseverance.

“I really enjoy the themes of Revolt, and standing up for what you believe in and fighting for what’s right and what you want,” she said. “There’s the theme of getting back up when you’re down, standing up strong, which is conveyed throughout the song choices and the order [in which they’re performed].”

Sophomore musical theatre major Elise Shangold shared her experience of working on the cabaret, and was especially keen to praise her fellow cast members and others in the production’s cast.

“All of the cast members in this show are truly equals,” Shangold said, “which is what makes it such an incredible ensemble piece to work on. I specifically sing the Sara Bareilles tracks “Brave” [and] “Roar” [as a] medley arranged by our amazing music director, Marc Pannullo.”

Shangold also mentioned how the cast needed to “come together as an ensemble,” but described that they had no trouble facing that challenge.

“It was just something we did,” Shangold explained. “We all know and love each other, so it wasn’t hard to bring ourselves together and create such a true ensemble.”

While the cast knew each other prior to rehearsals, the process helped them grow even closer, according to Shangold.

“Throughout this process, our trust and respect for each other has just grown, creating an even stronger bond which I’m sure will extend to the audience as well,” said Shangold.

When it came to the rehearsals themselves, however, Shangold expressed the pressure to perfect the show when there is limited time.

She explained that work must be done quickly when a production has a rehearsal process as short as Revolt did, requiring work to be done outside of rehearsal time. Shangold also said that focus has to be on honing one’s individual performances, so that the next meeting would prove “a step forward instead of a step backward.”

Despite the time crunch, Shangold expressed a sense of pride in Revolt.

“Every moment of this process has been a joy. I truly can’t put into words how incredible these past couple weeks have been, and how much I’ve learned working with my peers,” Shangold said. “I can’t wait to show the world what we’ve created.”

Audience members can expect a night of “great music and songs they’ll be singing for hours after they leave,” Isaac said.

But in the end, Shangold hopes audience members take away one thing: “Stand your ground and be yourself regardless of the obstacles that life puts in your way.”

Additional reporting by Megan Lupo

Published in the 02/07/18 edition