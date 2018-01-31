Security Brief

Shower saga

Someone seems confused. On Jan. 27 at 8:06 p.m., Public Safety was called to Conover Hall for the report of a mysterious incident. After arriving, officers met with a male community assistant who led them to a women’s bathroom. Officers discovered someone had defecated in one of the shower stalls. After clearing the area, a report was filed and a cleaning crew was contacted. There are currently no suspects.

— Information provided by Public Safety Coordinator Michael Yeh