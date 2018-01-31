MAcc program ranked one of best in nation

By Lauren Lavelle

Rider’s online Master of Accountancy (MAcc) program is making waves in the financial world after being highly ranked by two national organizations.

The national attention began in early January 2018 when the program was ranked 55 out of 150 colleges and universities on the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Online Program list.

A few weeks later, the MAcc program was recognized again after being ranked 28th on the 2018 list of Best Online Master of Accounting Degree Programs from mastersprogramsguide.com.

The program was ranked based on a number of factors including affordability, accreditation, student satisfaction and online accessibility.

“Rider’s MAcc program has a robust curriculum taught by leaders in the field,” said Ron Cook, associate dean for graduate programs. “If you look at the outcomes of our students, we have leaders in most of the major accounting firms in the Northeast. Rider also has extensive connections to the accounting field. This is an external validation of our quality program.”

The program was specifically designed for students looking to expand their current careers in the field of accounting, something Cook says sets the program apart from others.

“It is convenient because students can work from almost anywhere at a time that makes the most sense for them,” he said. “The online format is perfect for working professionals with busy lives. We are also able to bring additional talent into the course environment that may not be present in an in-person course.”

While Cook appreciated the ranking, he insisted the overall value of the program is what draws the students in.

“Rankings do increase awareness but once potential students investigate us, it is the quality of program that enhances our reputation,” he said.

Chair of the accounting department Margaret O’Reilly-Allen agreed and claimed the program still has room for growth in the years to come.

“The online MAcc is a dynamic program that responds to changes in the accounting profession,” she said. “Our faculty are very involved in the professional community and update course content each semester to reflect the latest accounting, tax, auditing and finance issues and how they affect the profession and how those issues will be covered in the Certified Public Accountant exam. We also see growth in the online program because more firms require a Master’s degree for hiring or advancement.”

According to Rider’s spokeswoman Kristine Brown, though, the rankings reiterate what she has known from the beginning: Rider’s program is truly one of the best in the nation.