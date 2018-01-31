AAUP files injunction against Rider

By Shanna O’Mara

The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) announced on Jan. 26 that the union filed an injunction which, if granted, would prevent the university from entering a binding agreement with a third party seeking to purchase Westminster Choir College (WCC) at least through March 29 when the AAUP and Board of Trustees have met with an arbitrator.

This comes after 30 full-time WCC faculty members received pink slips this past October, stating that they could be laid off if the unnamed partner decided not to keep the professors. The union issued a grievance in response to this action — which AAUP President Elizabeth Scheiber said “struck another blow” to university morale — and the grievance was referred to arbitration.

“This is one step in a longer process, and we continue to work toward our goal of securing a strong future for Westminster,” said university spokeswoman Kristine Brown.

There will be a hearing on Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Federal Courthouse in Trenton.