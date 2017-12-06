Security Briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

Dog days are over

Apparently dorm rooms can’t serve as doggy daycares too. On Dec.1 at 1:33 p.m., Public Safety was called to Lincoln Hall for the report of a dog in a dorm room. After arriving, officers located the room in question and determined the animal was there. The resident claimed she had a guest staying over that brought the dog. Officers informed the student and her guest that the pet needed to vacate the premises and both the student and the guest complied.

Pipe dreams

She never saw it coming. On Dec. 1 at 12:14 a.m., Public Safety was called to Poyda Hall for the report of narcotics in a dorm room. After arriving, officers spoke with the resident of the room, freshman Kelly Harraka, and requested a search of the room. Harraka granted their request and officers found a multi-colored pipe commonly used to smoke illegal substances. Lawrence Township police were contacted and charged Harraka with possession of drug paraphernalia. She was issued a summons and given a court date.

Intent to distribute

He’s definitely regretting this decision. On Dec. 2 at 8:37 p.m., Public Safety was called to Conover Hall for the report of suspected marijuana. After arriving, officers were directed to the room in question and asked freshman resident Jomokan Beckford if they could conduct a search of his room. Suspected marijuana and paraphernalia were found and officers contacted the Lawrence Township police. They charged Beckford with possession of marijuana under 50 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He was issued a summons and given a court date.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. James Flatley and the Lawrence Police Department