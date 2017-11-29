Library lighting rings in holiday season in a new way

By Gianluca D’Elia

The annual “Lighting of the Library” tradition went through some changes this year. The Nov. 16 event, titled “Celebration of Lights,” was turned into a candlelit celebration of holidays of different cultures, featuring musical performances, the crowning of the Cranberry Court contestants and a visit from Santa Claus.

Senior philosophy major Emmanuel Rivera, campus life chair for the Student Government Association (SGA), said the new changes to the library lighting tradition were welcomed enthusiastically when they started to plan the event with the Office of Multicultural Affairs.

Rivera said he hopes to establish the Celebration of Lights as a long-term tradition.

“This is the first year we’ve done something like this and I think it created a much livelier atmosphere,” he said. “All the students that were there were dancing, singing along with the performers, sharing cookies and drinks with their friends. Everyone seemed so involved with what was going on.”

He noted that historically, some campus traditions haven’t been present every year, and that some fade away and return a few years later — for example there were a few years when the Cranberry King and Queen competition was never held. Additionally, Rider went 13 years without a Homecoming weekend until this fall.

The campus Celebration of Lights, an event that used to be separate from the Lighting of the Library, dates back to 1991, said Richard Kopp, associate dean of campus engagement.

“This year we merged the traditions into one, signifying that we truly are one university,” Kopp said at the event. “A broad spectrum of the Rider community continues to hope that we will move toward a time of peace, love, joy, justice and unity that seems to prevail in these cultural traditions.”

The Celebration of Lights’ new tradition included tables from cultural clubs at Rider, including Asian Students at Rider, the Muslim Student Association, the Black Student Union, Hillel, Spectrum Pride Alliance and the Japanese Pop Culture Society. Each group explained the holiday traditions of their culture before lighting candles at the center of the stage outside the library.

“It was such a great snapshot to see so many different people celebrating the start of the holiday season,” said junior French major Lexie Livesey. “I thought it was a beautiful ceremony because it combined so many important events into one night.”

The candle lighting was followed by a series of musical performances, including original songs and raps by sophomore behavioral neuroscience major Caleb Holt and sophomore health science major Kiki Johnson.

“I always love performing, and rap is how I express myself,” Johnson said. “Writing a Christmas song made me really happy, and it got people looking forward to winter break.”

This year’s event also saw a new spin on the Cranberry King and Queen competition, with the progressive, gender-neutral Cranberry Court. Five contestants, male and female, competed for one crown. The winner at the end of the night was senior music education major Ben Norkus. Among the finalists were seniors Alexis Fraction, Catrina Strubinger, Alison Alfano and Alexandra Perrine.

“I was really not expecting to win,” Norkus said. “All of the girls were amazing and I’m glad I got the chance to meet them at the different events and experience how much pride they have in the school. I knew all of the court was well-supported in each of our areas at Rider.”

Rivera added, “We went in a very progressive way with the court and tried to tie the court and its activities not only to Rider but into the diversity that Rider represents.”

Norkus said, “King or queen, it doesn’t really matter and I think that’s the point. People ask me what my title is and I keep saying it’s whatever I want it to be.”

The most surprising addition to the campus tradition, however, was a visit from Santa Claus, who paraded down the Campus Mall in a Lawrence fire engine and took photos with students before making a circle around the entire campus.

“This whole collaboration was an attempt at bringing the university into unity,” Rivera said. “There are these things that make us culturally distinct, but being a Bronc brings us all together in celebration.”