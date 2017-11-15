Student steals taxi, jumps in the Hudson

By Shanna O’Mara

A Rider graduate student stole a taxi cab in New York and drove to the Hudson River before exiting the vehicle to plunge into the freezing water on Friday morning, police said.

He reportedly stole the cab from North End Avenue in Battery Park City and drove three blocks to River Terrace. He then climbed the seawall and leapt into the water. Police said he was not injured, though he was transported to Bellevue Hospital for observation.

David Madjrouh was charged with grand larceny, reckless endangerment and unauthorized use of a vehicle after being pulled from the river by two ferry deckhands who threw a rescue buoy and roll-up ladder to him.

Two months ago, Madjrouh was arrested by Lawrence Police on campus after he crashed a professor’s car. Public Safety said he reached speeds between 70 and 80 miles per hour before he collided with a curb outside of the Mail Services building.

University spokeswoman Kristine Brown said Madjrouh is still a Rider student but that the university is not legally allowed to provide further information about the situation.

“We are aware of the incident in [New York City],” she said. “Generally speaking, the university has a thorough process to investigate violations of the Student Code of Conduct which includes corresponding consequences if a student is found responsible for misconduct. Our primary concern remains the safety and well-being of all members of our community, particularly students.”