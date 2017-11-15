Other departments support Journalism and Communication letter

The Department of Political Science unanimously and emphatically supports the statements made by our colleagues in the Department of Communication and Journalism in their letter to the editor of The Rider News published on Nov. 8.

 

The Department of Music Composition, History and Theory unanimously and emphatically supports the statements made by our colleagues in the Department of Communication and Journalism in their letter to the editor of The Rider News published on Nov. 8.

Signed: Dr. Christian Carey; Dr. Ron Hemmel; Dr. Jay Kawarsky; Dr. Sharon Mirchandani; Dr. Joel Phillips; Dr. Stefan Young; Dr. Charles Frantz; Dr. Doug Helvering

 

