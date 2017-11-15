Junior Speaks: Those mid-semester blues can stop here

During this time of year, being homesick seems to be more common than usual. It could be the holidays approaching, the end of the semester nearing or simply because this time of year reminds us of home. The holiday season is right around the corner and it is typically spent with family. This time of year may be tough to get through academically, but let the excitement of going home be your motivation to end your semester with a positive bang.

Freshmen and transfer students are probably taking being away from home the hardest, but believe me when I say it does get easier. I was once a freshman and have also been a transfer, so I definitely understand how hard adjusting to a new place can be, but there are, fortunately, solutions that can make being away from home this time of year easier.

My first recommendation is to get involved in activities to keep your mind off of what isn’t and to focus on what is. The more you get involved, the more stories you’ll have to tell everyone when you return home, and it’ll also look good in the long run. It’s a win-win situation. Look into volunteer opportunities, campus politics, intramural sports and Greek Life activities when dealing with your mid-semester blues. Filling up your social calendar and hanging out with people who have similar interests as you will help you feel less lonely and you’ll make new friends.

Not everyone wants to be involved in clubs or activities, so there are also ways to begin feeling at home on campus. It is very important to know that you’re not alone when it comes to feeling homesick.

According to a 2015 survey from the UCLA Higher Education Institute, 69 percent of college students report feeling homesick their first year. Try to reach out to other students to feel more comfortable with your new surroundings.

Specifically during this holiday season, try to have nights with friends on campus as you would with family at home. It may not be the same, but it’ll fill you with new and exciting warm memories.

Surrounding yourself with positive people during times where you may feel lonely can be a profound solution during the holiday season. When we are sad, it’s easy to want to become a recluse. We tend to hide in our dorm rooms, isolating ourselves from the outside world, although this is actually a crucial time to surround yourself with friends.

Planning a Christmas-themed movie night with friends, filled with cookies and hot cocoa, could be a solution to mend those holiday blues. Home may be where the heart is, but college is where new and exciting experiences are.

—Sierra McCoy

Junior communication studies major

Printed in the 11/15/17 issue.