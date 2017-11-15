First Lawrence homicide in 16 years at local restaurant

By Shanna O’Mara

A local 23-year-old man was shot and killed inside the Applebee’s restaurant in Lawrenceville early Tuesday morning, police said.

Devin Smith of Lawrence was reportedly shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene after the 12:25 a.m. shooting near Quakerbridge Mall. The gunman fled northbound on Route 1 in a black Chevy Suburban, police said.

Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said his office is hoping to make an arrest soon with the help of the restaurant’s surveillance video and leads from those who were present during the attack.

This was the first homicide in Lawrenceville in 16 years, according to 6abc. Still, employees are worried about their safety going forward.

Senior history major Joe Babcock was not working the day of the incident but said, “I don’t really want to go back, and I’m looking for another job.”