Choirs land three Grammy pre-nominations

By Megan Lupo and Gianluca D’Elia

Three ensembles from Westminster Choir College are on the preliminary ballot for the 60th Grammy Awards. The recordings that are selected for final nominations are determined by a round of voting that ended on Oct. 29. The nominations will be announced officially on Nov. 28, and final-round voting starts on Dec. 7.

The three nominations for the first-round ballot in the Best Choral Performance category were Westminster Kantorei, conducted by Amanda Quist, for the recording “Lumina,” and Westminster Williamson Voices, conducted by James Jordan, for the recording Carolae: Music for Christmas.

“Ode to Joy,” Westminster Symphonic Choir’s live recording of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 with the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Mark Laycock, is on the preliminary ballot for the Best Orchestral Performance category.

“It was the summer after my sophomore year, 2016, so a lot of us who are seniors now sang on it,” said senior music education major Emily Sebastian, reflecting on the recording of “Lumina.” She sings with both the Williamson Voices and Symphonic Choir.

“It’s crazy walking into your senior year, having a CD come out, and then ‘hey, here’s this awesome thing you’re being considered for.’”

The Christmas music that was nominated came mostly from Westminster’s famous Readings and Carols performance, WCC’s annual holiday concert, said music education graduate student Ben Norkus, who sings in the Williamson Voices.

“It kind of got us into this nostalgic sort of spirit about the holidays in the summer, which was awesome,” Norkus said. “We actually ended up recording [the album] in Princeton University Chapel, which is where the Readings and Carols concert takes place, but it also has the same acoustics as that performance, so it’s like capturing that performance on CD with Williamson, so that was pretty cool.”

Recording in the chapel gave students a special feeling, said Sebastian.

“We perform there, we have commencement there, so it’s this place that already means a lot to everybody at Westminster,” she said.

Discussing the recording process, Sebastian said, “you have to be on your A-game because you know what the music sounds like, but now you have to focus and make sure you do it justice. Our conductor, Amanda Quist, has this phenomenal ear and a way of inspiring you to sing your best.”

Norkus added, “This was my second album that I was on with Williamson Voices, so at this point, we knew the process of preparing however much music could be recorded and the amount of takes. We did 200-something takes. That experience of being so disciplined in the recording process was great, but it was also super tiring. It was a couple of days of just straight-through, morning-to-night recording.”

This isn’t the first time Westminster’s renowned ensembles have had a chance for Grammy success.In 2014, the Williamson Voices earned their first Grammy nomination for Best Choral Performance for their recording of James Whitbourn’s “Annelies.” They competed against four professional European choirs, eventually losing to the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir. The Symphonic Choir also received a nomination for recordings of Dvořák’s “Requiem” and “Symphony No. 9” in 2000.

Norkus and Sebastian both noted that recording the albums helped them develop professionally.

“The whole experience of being a disciplined performer was something that I had experienced before at Westminster, but nothing like that,” Norkus said. “Going in every single day for a couple days in a row, having to be at my highest level of musicianship and ready to record at any moment, was stressful. But at the same time, I think it prepared me really well for what professional musicians go through.

“I just connected to the album because it was music that holds a special place in my heart that I can listen to for the rest of my life, as long as I have access to that CD.”